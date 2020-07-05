AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Stoneridge by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

