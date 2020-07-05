AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,718 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Capri worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

