Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 432,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Several research firms have commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

