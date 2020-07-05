Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 415.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 178,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,920.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $696,625. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KPTI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

