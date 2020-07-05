AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,708 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.