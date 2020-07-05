AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AIV shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of AIV opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

