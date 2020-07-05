Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 6,121 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $500.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

