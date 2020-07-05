Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after purchasing an additional 529,482 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,199,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,251,000 after buying an additional 241,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 250,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

