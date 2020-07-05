Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,725 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in CF Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

