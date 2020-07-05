Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 123,332 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,837,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,646,000 after buying an additional 233,769 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,186.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,027,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,405 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,027,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,088,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000.

BAR opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.79.

