MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Shares of MD opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

