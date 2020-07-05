Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 81.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.20 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

