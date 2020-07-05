Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $5,239,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

