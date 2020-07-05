Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Tennant worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 60.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 276.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

TNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE TNC opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

