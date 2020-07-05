Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,945 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,945 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Insperity worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 202,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NSP opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.