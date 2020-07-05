State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 168,785 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,201 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,785 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of Transocean worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transocean by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 96,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Transocean by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Transocean by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Transocean by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 5,129,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,826 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of RIG opened at $1.84 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

