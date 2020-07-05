State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 229.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. Sidoti lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $30.17 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

