State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Caretrust REIT worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $131,631,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after buying an additional 506,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,793,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,102,000 after buying an additional 262,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after buying an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,943,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.