State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $864,000 Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Innoviva worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,893,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,775,000 after buying an additional 312,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 142,745 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $17,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

INVA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

