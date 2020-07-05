State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,284 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

