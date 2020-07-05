State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $878,000 Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

