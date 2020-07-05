State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

