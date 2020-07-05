18,941 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $55,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after buying an additional 632,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 497,825 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

AGCO stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

