Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CSTE stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

