Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 17,605 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 88.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,712,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

NYSE:IPI opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.