Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Consol Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consol Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 222,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consol Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Consol Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Consol Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CEIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

