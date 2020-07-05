Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 872,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,492 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of AR stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Antero Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.