Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 375 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RMR Group by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. RMR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Citigroup cut RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

