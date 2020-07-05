Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 282,737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Gabelli lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of OIS opened at $4.52 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

