Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 10,420 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $6,803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $4,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 172.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 579,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Insiders acquired 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

