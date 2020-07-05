Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NYSE:DBD opened at $6.07 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $471.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 20,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,553.00. Insiders purchased 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $200,194 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

