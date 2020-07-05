Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $46,000 Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 201,607 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

