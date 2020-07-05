Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,107 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Genesco were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Genesco by 3,877.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

GCO opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

