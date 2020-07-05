eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 380.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

