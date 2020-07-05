FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of AlarmCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,324,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,888,000 after buying an additional 254,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AlarmCom by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 687,300 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,928,000 after buying an additional 163,968 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,330,000 after buying an additional 217,967 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $67.74 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,916.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,736,242 shares of company stock worth $270,885,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

