FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

