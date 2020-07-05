34,000 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

