20,610 Shares in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 19.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.