FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,000 Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Acceleron Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLRN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

