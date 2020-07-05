30,065 Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,646,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,526,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.