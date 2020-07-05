FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 824,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after buying an additional 625,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $408,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $25.67 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

