FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $41,000 in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of GWRE opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,258.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

