HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 30,231 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.