Invesco Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $15,609,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $864,000 Position in Innoviva Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,284 Shares of SkyWest, Inc.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $878,000 Position in Dorman Products Inc.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc.
18,941 Shares in AGCO Co. Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Caesarstone Ltd
