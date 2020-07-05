Invesco Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $15,609,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IVR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.