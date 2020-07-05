Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,575 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 715,436 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 477,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 321,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 917.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 296,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 131.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 451,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

