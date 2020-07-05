Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 407,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 225,439 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $415,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 759,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,413,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $649,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,040 shares of company stock worth $3,919,268. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

