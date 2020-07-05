Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $484,000 Holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Midland States Bancorp worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,908. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,960 shares of company stock worth $347,677 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

