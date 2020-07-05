SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SPX were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 70,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $40.33 on Friday. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

