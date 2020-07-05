State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $845,000 Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Luminex worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 138,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 14.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex during the first quarter worth $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 313.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 141,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

