State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,323 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of KB Home worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in KB Home by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 904,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $29.37 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Evercore ISI cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.